Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Haywood Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.40.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
