StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

