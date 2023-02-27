Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€30.50” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday.

AXA Trading Down 1.0 %

CS opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.70 and its 200-day moving average is €25.97. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($29.46).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

