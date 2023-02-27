BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

