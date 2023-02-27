BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
