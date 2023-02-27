Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $188.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Cowen began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.97.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

