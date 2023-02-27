StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
SIEB stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
