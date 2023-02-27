StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

SIEB stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Articles

