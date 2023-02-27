Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 240,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

