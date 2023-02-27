Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $61.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.13) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

