Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cutera Stock Down 2.7 %
Cutera stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cutera has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
