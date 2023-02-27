Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.72 and a beta of 1.53. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.