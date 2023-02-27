Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $183.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($185.11) to €184.00 ($195.74) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($214.36) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($196.81) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($202.13) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.70. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $103.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

