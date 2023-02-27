Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.25. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after buying an additional 91,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.