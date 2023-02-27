DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XRAY opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

