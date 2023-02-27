DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
Shares of XRAY opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.94.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.