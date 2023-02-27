SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $24.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SilverBow Resources

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

