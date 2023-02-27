Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tilray by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Down 1.7 %

Tilray stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.68.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

