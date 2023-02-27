Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 31.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

