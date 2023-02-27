Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $5.94 on Monday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesarstone Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

