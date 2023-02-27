Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.78 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

