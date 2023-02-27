Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
SALM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
