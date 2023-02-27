Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

See Also

