RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RealReal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RealReal Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

