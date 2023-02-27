Brokerages Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price at $21.50

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of VLEEY opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

