Enerflex (EFXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXTGet Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.