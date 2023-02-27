Enerflex (EFXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

About Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

