Enerflex (EFXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.
Enerflex Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of EFXT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

