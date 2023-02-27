Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

