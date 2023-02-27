Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TGT stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

