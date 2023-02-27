Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Target Stock Up 0.9 %
TGT stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Target
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.