Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $41.67

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.50 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.