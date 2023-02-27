Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.56 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

