Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.56 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
