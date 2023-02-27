Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

