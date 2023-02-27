StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

