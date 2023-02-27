Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

