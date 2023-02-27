StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

