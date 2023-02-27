Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

