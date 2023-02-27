Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

