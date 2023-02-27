StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $5.41 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Further Reading

