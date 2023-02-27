Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target at $1,833.33

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $233.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.73. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $471.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

