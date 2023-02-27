Brokerages Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $16.13

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

PNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

About POINT Biopharma Global

PNT stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

