Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $22.17

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.