Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $6.29

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

