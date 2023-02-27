Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $49.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $478.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

