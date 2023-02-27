Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $49.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $478.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $50.47.
Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.