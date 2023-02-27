Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $41.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

