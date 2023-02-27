PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $16.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

PAGS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

