Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $66.08

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.
ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
ASO stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
