Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $66.08

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

