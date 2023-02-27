Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLLSF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.