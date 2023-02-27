Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $8.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,749,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556,926 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

