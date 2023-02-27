StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Startek Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SRT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
