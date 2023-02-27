StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Startek by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

