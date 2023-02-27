Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

ARTW opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

