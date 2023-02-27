Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.6 %

ALEX opened at $18.60 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

