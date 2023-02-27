Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $80.06 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 71.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

