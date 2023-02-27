ON24 (ONTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.12. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ON24 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

