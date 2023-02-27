PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ Stock Down 3.2 %

PETQ opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PetIQ

PETQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

