GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

